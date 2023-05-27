Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,315 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

