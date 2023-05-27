Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

