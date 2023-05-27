Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

