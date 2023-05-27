Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $664,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,367 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

