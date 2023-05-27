Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Increases By 281.7%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 281.7% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAN opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Akanda has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.