Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Decreases By 20.8%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

About Align Technology

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $285.39 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

