Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Declines By 49.9%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 1,301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,522.0 days.

Shares of ASOMF opened at $9.02 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

