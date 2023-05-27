Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Expands By 857.9%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 857.9% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avant Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.11 on Friday. Avant Brands has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of 0.14.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

