Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Expands By 857.9%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 857.9% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avant Brands Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.11 on Friday. Avant Brands has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of 0.14.
Avant Brands Company Profile
