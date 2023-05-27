Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Declines By 32.4%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRI opened at $10.20 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter worth $412,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

