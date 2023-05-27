Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Drops By 51.7%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forafric Global stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Price Performance

Forafric Global stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.