Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Expands By 60.4%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIA opened at $59.33 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

