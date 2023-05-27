Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Declines By 24.8%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,769.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,621 shares of company stock worth $2,409,364. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $39.09 on Friday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.