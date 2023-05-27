Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,570 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $7,562,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SBSW stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

