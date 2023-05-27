Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.43%.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.99 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $529.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
