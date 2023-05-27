Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.99 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $529.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 48.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 196.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 72,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $388,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

