SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SILV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile



SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

