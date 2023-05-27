SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $142.52 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $142.52 million and $3.72 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars.

