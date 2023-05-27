SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Trading Up 0%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.59 and last traded at $93.59. Approximately 548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17.

Get SoFi Weekly Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 34.27% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SoFi Weekly Income ETF

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.