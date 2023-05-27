Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Sells $12,256.00 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $12,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SON opened at $60.72 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

