Sourceless Price Down 15.8% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $442.19 million and approximately $98.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,700.78 or 0.99983751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002410 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02105657 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

