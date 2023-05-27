SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.44. 153,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 198,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

