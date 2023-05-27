SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $446.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

