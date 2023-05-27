Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) rose 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.
Stabilus Company Profile
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
Featured Stories
