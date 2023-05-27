Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,630,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

SBLK stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

