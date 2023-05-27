State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Announces $1.19 Dividend

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1947 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
State Bank of India Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.
State Bank of India Company Profile
