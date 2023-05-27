STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 2.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.12. 68,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 224,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.59.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

