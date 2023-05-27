SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.70 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

