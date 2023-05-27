SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NYSE BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

