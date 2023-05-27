SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $78.77 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $110.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

