SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,058,107. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

