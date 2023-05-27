SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,675,000 after buying an additional 361,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

