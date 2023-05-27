SVB Wealth LLC Invests $338,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $34.78 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

