SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 405,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group Price Performance

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

