SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 118.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HSBC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

