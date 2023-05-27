Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.