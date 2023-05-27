Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.75-$8.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

