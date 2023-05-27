Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 759.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,594,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 346,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Up 6.6 %

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

