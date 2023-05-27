Terra Classic Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $507.18 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,468,759,199 coins and its circulating supply is 5,868,860,185,741 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.