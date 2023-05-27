The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.10 EPS.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.