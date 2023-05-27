The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IPG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

