The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1,195.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro Stock Performance

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.36 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

