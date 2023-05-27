The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.709 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $57.50 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

