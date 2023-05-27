Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.21 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of THRN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.93. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

