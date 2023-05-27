Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. 19,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 685,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.
Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.
