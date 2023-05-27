Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITNGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.5 %

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also

Earnings History for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.