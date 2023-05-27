TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.42% of TriCo Bancshares worth $58,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

