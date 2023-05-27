Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 140,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 20,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

