Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UHS stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.