V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

