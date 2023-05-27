Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

