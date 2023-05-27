Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.